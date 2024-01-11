Light Weight Care Gravy Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

An important part of supporting your cat's overall health is maintaining their body condition and muscle mass. For cats with a tendency to gain weight, a specially adapted diet can help to support weight management. ROYAL CANINÂ® Light Weight Care in Gravy is a nutritionally balanced formula that is tailor-made to support adult cats with a tendency to gain weight by helping to keep them lighter on their paws. ROYAL CANINÂ® Light Weight Care in Gravy is formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to help maintain your cat's lifelong wellbeing. We also use high quality sources of protein to support your cat's muscles. This formula is enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient involved in healthy fat metabolism. What's more, the adapted protein content further supports muscle mass and a healthy body weight. In an internal Royal Canin study, ROYAL CANINÂ® Light Weight Care in Gravy proved effective for more than 90% of participating cats. After just 8 weeks of use - combining wet and dry Light Weight Care formulas - these cats achieved a healthier weight. ROYAL CANINÂ® Light Weight Care in Gravy helps to satisfy your cat's hunger, thanks to its clever blend of nutrients. This means that your cat is less likely to beg for food in between meal times. To appeal to each cat's appetite, ROYAL CANINÂ® Light Weight Care also comes in a Jelly texture. Light Weight Care is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble. If your cat enjoys a combination of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guide to ensure accurate portions. Each recipe in the ROYAL CANINÂ® Light Weight Care range for cats is nutritionally complete and tailor-made to help support your cat's health and wellbeing by meeting and managing its unique nutritional needs.

Read more