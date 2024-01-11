Maine Coon Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

The Maine Coon is the largest domesticated cat in the world, but many owners will know that its tremendous frame comes with a gentle temperament and a truly sweet nature. Its large size and grand stature can be challenging for joints - the Maine Coon's typically solid bone structure and muscular body can make it weigh up to three times more than the average cat. Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with the needs of this particular breed in mind. You can rest assured that catering to your Maine Coon's nutritional requirements is just as important to us as it is to you. Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy also contains a highly concentrated energy formula to provide your large cat with the energy levels it needs to complete its routines each day. Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy is enriched with Taurine, DHA and EPA (Omega-3 fatty acids) to help consistently support healthy cardiac function. EPA and DHA are also extremely beneficial to your cat's bones and joints. Due to its large size and bone structure, particular attention must be given to supporting the general health and condition of your cat's joints. The Maine Coon cat has a dense, semi-long coat with a fine, soft undercoat. The specific amino acids, vitamins, Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids in this formula will help maintain your cat's skin and coat health. In addition to nutritionally supporting a healthy coat, brushing your cat on a regular basis is recommended. To cater to each cat's preferences, Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibbles. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At Royal Canin we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

