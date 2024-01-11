PRODUCT DETAILS

If you're the owner of Maine Coon, you'll know that - as well as being the largest domesticated cat in the world - its impressive stature is combined with a truly sweet nature. Its solid bone structure and muscular body can make it three times heavier than the average cat. ROYAL CANINÂ® Maine Coon Adult is specially formulated with the needs of this particular breed in mind. You can rest assured that catering to your Maine Coon's nutritional requirements is just as important to us as it is to you. ROYAL CANINÂ® Maine Coon Adult food is enriched with Taurine, DHA and EPA (omega-3 fatty acids) to help support and maintain healthy cardiac function. EPA and DHA are also beneficial to your cat's bones and joints. Due to its large size and bone structure, particular attention must be given to support the general health and condition of its joints. Specific amino acids, vitamins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help to maintain good skin and coat health. The Maine Coon cat has a dense, semi-long coat with a fine, soft undercoat. In addition to nutritionally supporting a healthy coat, brushing your cat on a regular basis is strongly advised. The Maine Coon has a large jaw which gives it a characteristic way of picking and chewing its food. That's why the kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Maine Coon Adult food is specially designed to be king sized and cube-shaped - prolonging the action of chewing which helps to support good oral hygiene. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Maine Coon Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Maine Coon Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

