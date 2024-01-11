PRODUCT DETAILS

Your Maine Coon kitten's growth period is a time of change and new experiences. While its immune system is in the early stages of development, it's important that your kitten's diet meets all of its unique nutritional needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Maine Coon Kitten food is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your kitten in mind. By introducing a nutritious diet from its early days, you're helping to support its long term health as it grows into adulthood. For your Maine Coon kitten, the growth period is exceptionally long and lays down the framework for this breed's uniquely large, adult stature. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Maine Coon Kitten has an adapted energy and protein content, as well as precisely balanced vitamins (including vitamin D) and minerals to support healthy bone and joint development. Although your kitten's digestive system is developing, it still remains immature. That's why your kitten requires a diet of high quality protein to support and maintain healthy digestion. ROYAL CANINÂ® Maine Coon Kitten contains a highly digestible protein known as Low Indigestible Protein (or L.I.P), as well as prebiotics which help to support your kitten's intestinal flora. As your Maine Coon kitten grows, its natural defences continue to develop; the complex of antioxidants (such as vitamin E) in ROYAL CANINÂ® Maine Coon Kitten food helps in supporting your kitten's natural defences as they develop. What's more, the kibble is adapted for size and texture to support its large jaw; it also encourages chewing to maintain its oral hygiene. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Maine Coon Kitten is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your kitten's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your kitten eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Maine Coon Kitten, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

