Your cat's teeth are essential, not only for eating food, but also for interacting with the rest of the world; be it playing with its peers or chewing its toys. Keeping its teeth clean and healthy is essential to prevent oral hygiene problems. Tartar build-up is caused by the mineralisation of dental plaque coming into contact with saliva, and oral discomfort can lead to your cat feeling unwilling to eat or drink. Consulting your vet to check the health of your cat's teeth and gums is important if your cat is showing signs of tartar formation, gum disease, or tooth decay. ROYAL CANINÂ® Oral Care is a precisely-balanced nutritional formula that helps maintain your cat's oral health by reducing the formation of dental plaque. It also contains a high protein content to support and strengthen your cat's muscles, bones, and teeth. When looking for a diet that benefits your cat's teeth and oral vicinity, it's important to be aware that ROYAL CANINÂ® Oral Care performs two actions: Mechanical and Chemical. ROYAL CANINÂ® Oral Care is specifically designed for targeted action, the Oral Care kibble size, texture and shape encourages cats to chew thoroughly. This mechanical action produces a daily tooth brushing effect that helps reduce the formation of dental plaque on teeth. This formula is also enriched with an 'active dental agent' (calcium chelators) which performs a chemical action by trapping the salivary calcium to help limit dental plaque mineralisation. ROYAL CANINÂ® Oral Care has been clinically proven to show results after just 28 days of continued use, reducing up to 59% of tartar formation. It also contains an ideal balance of minerals to help maintain the health of your cat's urinary system. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Oral Care, it's getting a complete and balanced diet

