Oral Care
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to help reduce risk of dental plaque formation and tartar build-up.
Sizes available
400g
1.5kg
Reduce tartar formation
Does your cat have a tendency to tartar formation? Tartar build-up is the mineralization of dental plaque in contact with saliva, which can lead to sensitive gums. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your cat’s overall health.
Oral care
Oral Care is a dual action formula: Mechanical: The shape and size of Oral Care has been specifically designed to promote a brushing effect that helps reduce plaque formation. Nutrients: Enriched with an active anti-tartar agent that traps the calcium in the saliva to help prevent it from being deposited on the teeth in the form of tartar.
Proven results
The exclusive use of Oral Care is effective after 28 days: up to 59%* reduction in tartar formation. *Royal Canin internal study, 2005 - Compared to a control feed for adult cats not containing the Oral Care active components and measured on the most vulnerable teeth. *Royal Canin internal study, 2005 - Compared to a control feed for adult cats not containing the Oral Care active components and measured on the most vulnerable teeth. ^ Cats over 20 months. Watson A, Diet and Periodontal Disease in Dogs and Cats. Aust Vet J 71: 313-318.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Weight
|Under weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|47 g
|37 g
|4 kg
|57 g
|46 g
|5 kg
|67 g
|54 g
|6 kg
|77 g
|61 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Your cat's teeth are essential, not only for eating food, but also for interacting with the rest of the world; be it playing with its peers or chewing its toys. Keeping its teeth clean and healthy is essential to prevent oral hygiene problems. Tartar build-up is caused by the mineralisation of dental plaque coming into contact with saliva, and oral discomfort can lead to your cat feeling unwilling to eat or drink. Consulting your vet to check the health of your cat's teeth and gums is important if your cat is showing signs of tartar formation, gum disease, or tooth decay. ROYAL CANINÂ® Oral Care is a precisely-balanced nutritional formula that helps maintain your cat's oral health by reducing the formation of dental plaque. It also contains a high protein content to support and strengthen your cat's muscles, bones, and teeth. When looking for a diet that benefits your cat's teeth and oral vicinity, it's important to be aware that ROYAL CANINÂ® Oral Care performs two actions: Mechanical and Chemical. ROYAL CANINÂ® Oral Care is specifically designed for targeted action, the Oral Care kibble size, texture and shape encourages cats to chew thoroughly. This mechanical action produces a daily tooth brushing effect that helps reduce the formation of dental plaque on teeth. This formula is also enriched with an 'active dental agent' (calcium chelators) which performs a chemical action by trapping the salivary calcium to help limit dental plaque mineralisation. ROYAL CANINÂ® Oral Care has been clinically proven to show results after just 28 days of continued use, reducing up to 59% of tartar formation. It also contains an ideal balance of minerals to help maintain the health of your cat's urinary system. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Oral Care, it's getting a complete and balanced diet