Cats who love the outdoors and spend a lot of time outside tend to face a higher risk of infections than indoor cats do; they're also susceptible to other potential health threats such as fighting with other cats, as well as exposure to extreme weather conditions. If your cat is partial to the outdoors then it's important to ensure that its diet effectively supports its natural defences. ROYAL CANINÂ® Outdoor is specially formulated with the specific needs of outdoor cats in mind and contains all the nutritional support required for your active, outdoor cat. ROYAL CANINÂ® Outdoor has a high calorie content to ensure that it meets the nutritional requirements for cats like yours that have an active lifestyle. Having a high-energy diet will also help your cat cope with various weather changes throughout the seasons. Developed with a special formula of nutritional antioxidants, ROYAL CANINÂ® Outdoor helps to support your cat's immune system; while the inclusion of prebiotics support the intestinal flora to help maintain optimal intestinal health. The specific combination of nutrients will support your cat's skin barrier as well as the general health and condition of its skin and coat. In both urban and rural areas, outdoor cats are naturally curious and will usually find something to explore. To assist your cat's strenuous moments, such as running, leaping and climbing, ROYAL CANINÂ® Outdoor contains a combination of omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to support joint health. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Outdoor, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

