If your active, adult cat spends a lot of time outdoors, it's important to feed it a diet that provides the nutritional support it needs to help maintain optimal health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Outdoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of older, outdoor cats like yours in mind. Suitable for active, outdoor cats aged 7 years or over, ROYAL CANINÂ® Outdoor 7+ contains an exclusive vitality complex to help your cat face the first signs of ageing. This food is enriched with targeted nutrients such as: green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA. Omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA help to support healthy joints. An outdoor, adult cat is no stranger to strenuous movements such as running, leaping, and climbing - ROYAL CANINÂ® Outdoor 7+ helps to maintain the health of your cat's joints. For the most part, outdoor cats in both urban and rural areas alike are naturally curious and like to explore. ROYAL CANINÂ® Outdoor 7+ contains a high calorie content to ensure it meets the high energy requirements of active cats who are partial to the great outdoors. Thanks particularly to a specially adapted phosphorus level, ROYAL CANINÂ® Outdoor 7+ also helps to support your cat's renal health by contributing to the maintenance of proper kidney function. What's more, the specific formulation of the nutrients in ROYAL CANINÂ® Outdoor 7+ food helps to maintain the health of your adult cat's urinary system. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Outdoor 7+, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

