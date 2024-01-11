Persian Loaf

PRODUCT DETAILS

A long, luxurious coat, including a dense undercoat, is the hallmark of the typical Persian cat - in fact, of all cat breeds in the world, the Persian breed officially has the longest and densest coat. This means that your Persian could benefit from specific nutrients that are supportive of good skin health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Adult Loaf contains a special, exclusive combination of nutrients to help support the skin's 'barrier' defence role in maintaining skin health and keeping long-haired coats shiny and glossy. ROYAL CANIN Persian adult loaf has been formulated with a delicate and adapted texture for optimal palatability. It also helps maintain digestive health with a variety of highly digestible proteins and a specific blend of fibres, alongside an accurately tailored level of vitamins and minerals. The Persian is a medium-sized cat, but can appear larger due to the generous coat and undercoat that envelops it. As well as feeding your Persian cat a diet of ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Adult Loaf, we recommend grooming and untangling your cat's fur each day. What's more, ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Adult has also been formulated to help support the healthy urinary system of Persian adult cats. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Adult Loaf is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibbles. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Adult Loaf, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more