The Persian's ancestors were deeply appreciated throughout regions of ancient Europe - even by royalty. Today, the Persian is celebrated as a noble, sweet cat with gentle characteristics and unique, bountiful fur. The Persian cat has a long, luxurious coast with a dense undercoat - in fact, it has the longest and densest coat of all cat breeds. This means that it typically needs to consume nutrients that are supportive of skin and coat health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Adult contains an exclusive complex of nutrients to help the skin's barrier defence role in maintaining good skin and coat health. Due to their long fur, Persian cats are prone to the formation of hairballs, which can cause discomfort when digested. However, thanks to ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Adult, loose ingested hair is eliminated, hairball formation is controlled and intestinal transit is naturally stimulated through a specific blend of fibres (including psyllium rich in mucilage). Digestive performance is also maintained through low indigestible proteins (L.I.P), prebiotics and omega 3 & 6 fatty acids. Not only this, but ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Adult's tailor-made kibble is almond-shaped with an optimal contact surface area - making it easy for Persian cats to pick up and chew. The Persian is a medium-sized cat, but can appear larger than it is due to the large coat and undercoat that envelops them. For best results, we recommend grooming and untangling their fur each day when feeding them a diet of ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Adult food. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Adult food is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Adult food, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

