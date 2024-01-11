PRODUCT DETAILS

Persian kittens have typical breed characteristics that need to be taken into account when you choose its food. Your Persian kitten's wellbeing and growth deserves special attention, especially while its immune system is still developing. ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Kitten is formulated with the specific needs of your Persian kitten in mind. By giving it food with the very best nutritional support, you're giving it the healthiest start in life. As it grows, your Persian kitten will begin to develop its breed's hallmark long, dense, and silky coat; its coat needs nutritional support and nourishment right from the start. ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Kitten has an adapted protein content as well as precisely balanced vitamins and minerals that all contribute not only to your kitten's general health, but also to a beautiful coat and healthy skin. It's been noted by breeders that your Persian kitten's digestive system will develop gradually and remain immature for a while. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Kitten is formulated with highly digestible protein that's of the highest quality. It also contains an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to help support a good balance in the intestinal flora. Due to the broad yet short shape of its head, your Persian kitten has a unique way of picking up their food. The type of kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Kitten is designed with this in mind; its small, rectangular shape and soft texture makes it easy for them to successfully pick up and chew. What's more, this specially formulated food includes a complex of antioxidants, including Vitamin E that helps to support your kitten's natural defences. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your kitten's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your kitten eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Persian Kitten, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more