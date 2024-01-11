PRODUCT DETAILS

Bred in the 1960s by an American breeder, the Ragdoll cat takes its name from its distinctive 'floppy' tendencies - just like a soft cloth doll! The Ragdoll is a remarkably stunning cat with captivating eyes and a soft, silky coat. The Ragdoll breed is large and loving with an affectionate and sociable nature; an absolute joy to be around. The Ragdoll cat's extra soft fur does need maintaining to be kept at its best; particularly around the neck, where it tends to be the longest and densest. Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult food will help maintain your cat's healthy skin and a nourished coat through a combination of specific nutrients; including amino acids, vitamins, and both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult food contains a concentrated amount of taurine to help support healthy cardiac function for your Ragdoll cat. The Ragdoll's large frame and heavy bones can be physically demanding, which is why Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult is designed with an enrichment of EPA and DHA (found in fish oil) to help support healthy bones and joints. Urinary health is also a primary benefit of Royal Canin Ragdoll food, with a specially designed balance of minerals included to help maintain your cat's healthy urinary system. The Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult kibble is meticulously crafted to adapt to the Ragdoll cat's broad jaw, allowing it to be easily grasped to encourage chewing and support oral hygiene. At Royal Canin we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult food, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more