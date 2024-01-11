PRODUCT DETAILS

Some cats have fussy appetites and might refuse to eat the food that you give them. However, this behaviour is not an inherent trait in cats and can therefore be rectified by selecting food that not only contains healthy nutrients, but that also appeals to your cat's particular appetite. ROYAL CANINÂ® Savour Exigent is specially formulated with those needs in mind. Some cats who exhibit signs of fussiness are attracted by diversity in the food bowl. To stimulate your cat's natural preference, Savour Exigent contains two synergistic types of kibbles, each with a different formula and texture to enhance dual savour sensation in even the fussiest of cats. As texture factors heavily into a cat's food preference, the kibble in Savour Exigent is both palatable and easy to digest to further stimulate your cat's natural preferences. When selecting your cat's food, it's helpful to know that each cat has a natural preference based on three key factors: aromatic profile, savour diversity, and protein level. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® have developed three exclusive formulas to meet all the nutritional needs of fussier felines. What's more, the specifically adapted energy content in ROYAL CANINÂ® Savour Exigent helps to maintain the ideal bodyweight of an adult cat like yours. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor cats, ROYAL CANINÂ® Savour Exigent will continue to stimulate your cat's appetite and provide it with all the nutrients it needs to remain active and healthy. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Savour Exigent, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more