Some cats' digestive systems can be sensitive to certain types of food, if this is the case for your cat then a change in its diet may be required in order to settle its stomach. There are many nutrients that are likely to have a soothing effect on your cat's digestive system. Suitable for adult cats aged 1-7 years, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensible 33 is specially formulated to support adult cats showing signs of sensitivity to certain food. ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensible 33 contains an exclusive combination of nutrients to strengthen and support optimal digestive security as well as healthy intestinal flora. The composition of high quality nutrients like proteins such as L.I.P. - known for its high digestibility - are included to help to reduce any undigested substances in your cat's colon. Once your cat's digestive system begins to improve, you can continue to feed it ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensible 33, as it's been specifically designed to not only support your cat's digestion, but to also maintain it thereafter. ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensible 33 is highly palatable and contains three different kibble shapes and carefully selected flavourings to stimulate food intake and allow for easier digestion. Smaller portion sizes will mean that your cat's digestive system doesn't have to work quite as hard, this can soothe the discomfort caused by an unsettled stomach. The concentrated energy content in ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensible 33 is beneficial to cats that require a higher energy density. What's more, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensible 33 has also been formulated to help maintain a healthy urinary system in adult cats like yours. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensible 33, its getting a complete and balanced diet.

