Sensory Feel Morsels In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Cats are highly sensory creatures that rely on their senses when it comes to accepting food. For cats, eating is a tactile event, and different textures have a strong influence over the entire feeding experience. ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensory Feel is specially crafted with unique textures to stimulate your cat's senses and formulated to support optimal health and wellbeing through sensorial variation. Your cat's wellbeing is enhanced when their diet is not only nutritious, but sensorially varied too. ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensory Feel is a highly attractive formula with a unique texture designed to stimulate your cat's refined senses through mouthfeel (the sensation that food stimulates). To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensory Feel is also available with morsels in jelly for optimal flavour and texture variety. Other products in the ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensory range include Sensory Taste and Sensory Smell, each with its own attractive formula to stimulate your cat's appetite and create a sensorially rich feeding experience. This formula is specifically designed to match the optimal Macro-Nutrient profile that is instinctively preferred by adult cats. This formula also contains a combination of nutrients that help support the health of your adult cat's urinary system. Thanks to our innovative manufacturing technology, Sensory Feel's mix of meat-like chunks in gravy feature physical properties that provide textural sensations to both surprise and stimulate your cat's senses, turning your cat's feeding ritual into a sensorially-rich experience. Mixed feeding both wet and dry food gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite even more. A diet that is a mixture of wet and dry food is also a good option for fussy eaters. Be sure to follow the correct rationing amount to ensure healthy portions. The Sensory wet range can be integrated into the mixed feeding routine of all our Feline Health Nutrition Adult dry products. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensory Feel, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more