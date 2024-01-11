Sterilised Chunks In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Sterilised cats have different requirements compared to cats that haven't been neutered or spayed. They will have lower energy needs due to the changes that have taken place in their body as a result of sterilisation, which often results in reduced levels of activity. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised in Gravy is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your neutered adult cat in mind. With a controlled energy content and a moderate level of fat, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised in Gravy helps to limit the chances of your cat gaining an excess weight; particularly when served in adequate daily rations. ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised in Gravy is enriched with L-Carnitine, which converts fatty acids into energy and has a positive effect on your cat's metabolism, while the increased protein content will help to maintain healthy muscle mass. A beneficial diet for your cat is always easier to maintain when your cat shows a preference for the food it eats. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised in Gravy is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats - to ensure that they consume the nutrients that they need to maintain good overall health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised in Gravy also contains a carefully-considered balance of minerals that helps to support the health of your cat's urinary system. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

