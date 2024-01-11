Sterilised Chunks In Jelly

PRODUCT DETAILS

When cats are sterilised, their nutritional requirements change compared to cats that haven't been spayed or neutered. As a result of sterilisation, your cat will have lower energy needs and could be less active than before. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised in Jelly is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your neutered adult cat and its lower levels of activity in mind. With a controlled energy content and a moderate level of fat, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised in Jelly helps to support and maintain a healthy weight; particularly when served in accurate daily rations. A beneficial diet for your cat is always easier to maintain when your cat shows a preference for the food it eats. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised in Jelly is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats. This ensures that your cat will readily consume the nutrients that it needs to maintain good overall health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised in Jelly also contains a carefully-considered balance of minerals that helps to support the health of your cat's urinary system. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised is also available in a delicious gravy, in a soft and tasty loaf, or as dry food in a tasty and crunchy kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised in Jelly, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

