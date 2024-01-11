PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Urinary Care has a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps maintain your cat's urinary tract health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Urinary Care is an exclusive formula that maintains healthy urine concentration by regulating the mineral balance and maintaining a low urinary pH, leading to less concentrated urine. ROYAL CANINÂ® Urinary Care contains a low urinary pH and an ideal balance of minerals which, alongside a high protein content and an optimum level of vitamins, makes this formula the right food to feed your cat. Urinary health is an essential part of a cat's wellbeing, that's why speaking with your vet to assess your cat's urinary health, and contributing to its urinary health maintenance in accordance with your vet's advice - including the type of diet you feed your cat - will help support regular urinary function and appropriate nutrition consumption. The composition of this dry kibble includes poultry, vegetable protein isolate, rice, wheat, vegetables, soya oil, fish oil and marigold extract (a source of lutein) to not only provide an optimal level of nutrients, but also to be highly palatable in scent and taste - therefore bringing the best of both worlds. When compared to a regular diet, ROYAL CANINÂ® Urinary Care has been proven in just 10 days to be 2x more effective in supporting lower urinary tract health. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Urinary Care is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Urinary Care, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

