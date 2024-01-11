PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Anallergenic is specially formulated with your catâ€™s nutritional needs in mind and is available in both 2kg and 4kg bags. Formulated with feather protein hydrolysate, ROYAL CANINÂ® Anallergenic contains very low molecular weight oligopeptides and free amino acids. Larger proteins of a certain size are more likely to cause an allergic reaction. Low weight oligopeptides and free amino acids are proteins which have been broken into very small pieces to reduce the risk of them being able to cause a reaction in even the very sensitive of dogs and cats. The manufacturing process of ROYAL CANINÂ® Anallergenic is specifically designed to minimise contamination. Whatâ€™s more, this food is formulated with a purified source of starch and its palatability is enhanced in such a way that is sure to appeal to even the fussiest of s. ROYAL CANINÂ® Anallergenic contains a specially formulated complex of nutrients that help to support the natural protective barrier role of your catâ€™s skin, maintaining optimal skin health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Anallergenic also helps to create a urinary environment that reduces the likelihood of struvite or calcium oxalate stones forming and which helps to support urinary health. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.

