ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Calm ROYAL CANIN® Calm is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support cats during periods of adaptation. Calming support: ROYAL CANIN® Calm contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help support cats who may be prone to behaviour changes in unusual situations and environments. Hairball complex: Thanks to a specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, this formula also helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat's stools. Skin barrier: Your cat's skin is its largest organ and acts as an important barrier. In order to support optimal skin health, ROYAL CANIN® Calm is formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier role. S/O index This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

