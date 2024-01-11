Calm
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - For adult cats in a changing environment
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
CALMING SUPPORT
Contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help support cats prone to behaviour changes in unusual environments and situations.
HAIRBALL COMPLEX
A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
|Cat's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|41
|3/8
|34
|3/8
|28
|2/8
|2.5
|48
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|3
|55
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|3.5
|62
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4
|68
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|4.5
|74
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|5
|79
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|5.5
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|6.5
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|5/8
|7
|101
|1
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|7.5
|106
|1 + 1/8
|88
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|8
|111
|1 + 1/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|8.5
|116
|1 + 2/8
|97
|1
|77
|6/8
|9
|120
|1 + 2/8
|101
|1
|80
|7/8
|9.5
|125
|1 + 2/8
|104
|1 + 1/8
|83
|7/8
|10
|130
|1 + 3/8
|108
|1 + 1/8
|87
|7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Calm ROYAL CANIN® Calm is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support cats during periods of adaptation. Calming support: ROYAL CANIN® Calm contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help support cats who may be prone to behaviour changes in unusual situations and environments. Hairball complex: Thanks to a specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, this formula also helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat's stools. Skin barrier: Your cat's skin is its largest organ and acts as an important barrier. In order to support optimal skin health, ROYAL CANIN® Calm is formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier role. S/O index This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.