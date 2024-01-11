PRODUCT DETAILS

A specially tailored diet can help to support cats in the early stages of Chronic Renal Insufficiency, providing them with nutrients that help to support kidney function for optimal wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is specially formulated to support kidney function in cats showing early signs of renal insufficiency. When cats' kidneys are not functioning efficiently, that often means that phosphorus cannot effectively be filtered from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is specially formulated with a moderate phosphorus content to help support this process. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal also contains a supportive antioxidant complex, as well as EPA and DHA fatty acids to further support kidney function. Renal disorders are often more common in older cats, so a diet that also supports healthy ageing is key. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal contains glucosamine and chondroitin to help support healthy joint function. This formula is highly digestible and contains well balanced fibres and prebiotics to support your cat's digestive health. Some cats with renal disorders may have a reduced appetite or food aversion, but texture variety can help to support your cat's appetite. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as dry food with tailor-made kibble. If you feed your cat a mixed diet of wet and dry food, make sure you follow the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your cat. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal Veterinary diets for cats are formulated to help support cats in the early stages of Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your cat with a complete and balanced diet.

Read more