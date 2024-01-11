Gastrointestinal Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

For cats with digestive sensitivities, a complete and balanced diet that provides supportive nutrients can help to stimulate healthy digestion and facilitate good intestinal transit. Available in 85g pouches, ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal in Gravy is exclusively formulated to support healthy digestion, while also supporting your cat's varied nutritional needs. The high energy content in ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal in Gravy helps to reduce the volume of your cat's meal and decrease their intestinal load, which makes digestion much easier for your cat whilst also meeting their general nutritional needs. Incorporating an ideal balance of fibres - including prebiotics - ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal in Gravy is highly digestible and contributes to healthy digestion and transit. Prebiotics help to stimulate the growth and balance of beneficial bacteria in your cat's digestive tract, contributing to a healthy digestive environment. Cats with digestive issues may have a reduced appetite. If your cat's appetite has decreased, feeding ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal in Gravy could help because it is highly palatable with an attractive aroma and texture. If your cat is overweight or prone to weight gain, consider offering them ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie in Gravy that contains all of the benefits of their counterpart, just with fewer calories. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal is also available as dry kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

