Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Fibre Response Wet Cat Food Pouches

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is specifically formulated to help meet the nutritional needs of cats with chronic constipation or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. This diet is specifically formulated with high levels of psyllium to help manage feline constipation. This diet is formulated to provide adequate energy levels to help your cat to maintain a healthy body weight. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. This diet is also formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mixed feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability

