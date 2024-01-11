PRODUCT DETAILS

For cats with digestive issues and a tendency to gain weight, a diet providing nutrients that help to support both good digestion and healthy weight management is ideal. Available in 2kg or 4kg bags, ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie is exclusively developed for overweight adult cats with digestive sensitivities. Overweight cats can face a number of health risks, which is why a diet that facilitates healthy weight maintenance is so important. This exclusive product is reduced in calories to help your cat maintain an ideal weight. Thanks to the inclusion of specific fibres - including prebiotics - ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie is a highly digestible formula that supports good digestion and healthy transit. Prebiotics help to stimulate beneficial bacteria in the gut to further support the digestion process. You may notice your cat's appetite decrease when digestive issues occur. ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie is specially formulated with highly palatable and beneficial nutrients to help maintain your cat's appetite. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie is also available as wet food gravy or jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

