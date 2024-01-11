Hematuria Detection

FOR THE DETECTION OF HAEMATURIA IN CATS USING LITTER

Sizes available

2 x 20g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Hematuria detection

Helps to detect haematuria which is present in most feline urinary disorders.

Rapid results

Provides results within a few seconds and remains visible for up to 48 hours.

Easy to use

Easy to use and avoids stress as it works with the cat’s litterbox behaviour.

How to use it?

Spread the granules evenly on clean litter. Inspect litterbox after cat urinates. The granules in contact with urine will swell. Observe for colour change. Consult your veterinarian.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

