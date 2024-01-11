Hematuria Detection
FOR THE DETECTION OF HAEMATURIA IN CATS USING LITTER
Sizes available
2 x 20g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hematuria detection
Helps to detect haematuria which is present in most feline urinary disorders.
Rapid results
Provides results within a few seconds and remains visible for up to 48 hours.
Easy to use
Easy to use and avoids stress as it works with the cat’s litterbox behaviour.
How to use it?
Spread the granules evenly on clean litter. Inspect litterbox after cat urinates. The granules in contact with urine will swell. Observe for colour change. Consult your veterinarian.