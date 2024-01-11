PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is specially formulated with your catâ€™s nutritional needs in mind and is available in both 2.5kg and 4.5kg bags. This exclusive formula includes a hydrolysed soya protein isolate that contains a low molecular weight, ultimately reducing the risk of allergenicity. It also contains a specially formulated nutrient complex that helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your catâ€™s skin. Enriched with Omega-3 long chain fatty acids known as EPA and DHA, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic helps to support your catâ€™s digestive health and maintain the health and condition of the skin and coat. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is formulated with quality highly digestible proteins and prebiotics which help to support a good balance of intestinal flora for a healthy, balanced digestive system. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.

