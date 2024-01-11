Hypoallergenic
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
2.5kg
4.5kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive health
Formulated with highly digestible proteins and starches as well as a blend of fibres including prebiotics which support a balanced digestive system.
Skin barrier
A specially formulated complex of nutrients to support the skin's natural protective barrier role and for optimal skin health.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed soya protein isolate with a low molecular weight for very low allergenicity.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|37 g
|31 g
|25 g
|3 kg
|50 g
|41 g
|33 g
|4 kg
|61 g
|51 g
|41 g
|6 kg
|81 g
|68 g
|54 g
|8 kg
|99 g
|83 g
|66 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is specially formulated with your catâ€™s nutritional needs in mind and is available in both 2.5kg and 4.5kg bags. This exclusive formula includes a hydrolysed soya protein isolate that contains a low molecular weight, ultimately reducing the risk of allergenicity. It also contains a specially formulated nutrient complex that helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your catâ€™s skin. Enriched with Omega-3 long chain fatty acids known as EPA and DHA, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic helps to support your catâ€™s digestive health and maintain the health and condition of the skin and coat. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is formulated with quality highly digestible proteins and prebiotics which help to support a good balance of intestinal flora for a healthy, balanced digestive system. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.