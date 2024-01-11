PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANINÂ® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Mature Consult ROYAL CANINÂ® Mature Consult is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specially formulated to help support senior cats. Vitality complex This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. Antioxidant complex This formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. Optimal energy In order to meet the needs of more active mature cats, ROYAL CANINÂ® Mature Consult is formulated with a specially adapted energy content. S/O index This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

