Mature Consult Thin Slices In Gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - Over 7 years old
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY COMPLEX
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help to support vitality.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
OPTIMAL ENERGY
Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.
|Cat's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|165
|2
|140
|1 + 1/2
|110
|1 + 1/2
|2.5
|195
|2 + 1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1 + 1/2
|3
|225
|2 + 1/2
|185
|2
|150
|2
|3.5
|250
|3
|210
|2 + 1/2
|165
|2
|4
|275
|3
|230
|2 + 1/2
|185
|2
|4.5
|300
|3 + 1/2
|250
|3
|200
|2 + 1/2
|5
|320
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2 + 1/2
|5.5
|345
|4
|285
|3 + 1/2
|230
|2 + 1/2
|6
|365
|4 + 1/2
|305
|3 + 1/2
|245
|3
|6.5
|385
|4 + 1/2
|325
|4
|260
|3
|7
|410
|5
|340
|4
|270
|3
|7.5
|430
|5
|355
|4
|285
|3 + 1/2
|8
|450
|5 + 1/2
|375
|4 + 1/2
|300
|3 + 1/2
|8.5
|470
|5 + 1/2
|390
|4 + 1/2
|310
|3 + 1/2
|9
|485
|5 + 1/2
|405
|5
|325
|4
|9.5
|505
|6
|425
|5
|340
|4
|10
|525
|6
|440
|5
|350
|4
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANINÂ® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Mature Consult ROYAL CANINÂ® Mature Consult is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support senior cats. Vitality complex This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. Antioxidant complex This formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. Optimal energy In order to meet the needs of more active mature cats, ROYAL CANINÂ® Mature Consult is formulated with a specially adapted energy content. Urinary health This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Mature Consult Balance is also available as dry food. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.