Mature Consult Balance Loaf
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - For neutered mature cats or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 7 years old
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY COMPLEX
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help to support vitality.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal bodyweight.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
|MIX Feeding
|Cat's Weight (Kg)
|Activity
|High Activity
|High Activity
|Moderate Activity
|Moderate Activity
|Low Activity
|Low Activity
|Pouch
|Grams (dry)
|Cups (dry)
|Grams (dry)
|Cups(dry)
|Grams(dry)
|Cups(dry)
|2
|1+
|NA
|NA
|17
|2/8
|10
|1/8
|2.5
|1+
|NA
|NA
|23
|2/8
|15
|1/8
|3
|1+
|NA
|NA
|29
|3/3
|20
|2/8
|3.5
|1+
|NA
|NA
|35
|3/8
|24
|2/8
|4
|1+
|NA
|NA
|40
|4/8
|28
|2/8
|4.5
|1+
|NA
|NA
|46
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|5
|1+
|NA
|NA
|51
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|5.5
|1+
|NA
|NA
|56
|5/8
|41
|4/8
|6
|1+
|NA
|NA
|60
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|6.5
|1+
|NA
|NA
|65
|6/8
|48
|4/8
|7
|1+
|NA
|NA
|70
|6/8
|52
|5/8
|7.5
|1+
|NA
|NA
|74
|7/8
|55
|5/8
|8
|1+
|NA
|NA
|79
|7/8
|59
|5/8
|8.5
|1+
|NA
|NA
|83
|7/8
|62
|5/8
|9
|1+
|NA
|NA
|87
|1
|66
|6/8
|9.5
|1+
|NA
|NA
|91
|1
|69
|6/8
|10
|1+
|NA
|NA
|95
|1
|72
|6/8
|Cat's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|190
|2
|160
|2
|130
|2
|2.5
|225
|2 + 1/2
|185
|2
|150
|2
|3
|255
|3
|215
|2 + 1/2
|170
|2
|3.5
|285
|3 + 1/2
|240
|3
|190
|2 + 1/2
|4
|315
|3 + 1/2
|260
|3
|210
|2 + 1/2
|4.5
|340
|4
|285
|3 + 1/2
|230
|3
|5
|370
|4 + 1/2
|305
|3 + 1/2
|245
|3
|5.5
|395
|4 + 1/2
|330
|4
|260
|3 + 1/2
|6
|420
|5
|350
|4
|280
|3 + 1/2
|6.5
|445
|5
|370
|4 + 1/2
|295
|3 + 1/2
|7
|465
|5 + 1/2
|390
|4 + 1/2
|310
|4
|7.5
|490
|6
|410
|5
|325
|4
|8
|515
|6
|430
|5
|345
|4
|8.5
|535
|6 + 1/2
|450
|5 + 1/2
|360
|4 + 1/2
|9
|560
|6 + 1/2
|465
|5 + 1/2
|370
|4 + 1/2
|9.5
|580
|7
|485
|5 + 1/2
|385
|4 + 1/2
|10
|600
|7
|500
|6
|400
|4 + 1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of senior cats with a tendency to gain weight. Vitality complex This formula contains a specific balance of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. Ideal bodyweight ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance contains a moderate calorie content to help maintain your cat's ideal bodyweight. Antioxidant complex This formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. S/O index This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance dry food is also available. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.