Mature Consult Balance Loaf

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - For neutered mature cats or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 7 years old

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY COMPLEX

This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help to support vitality.

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal bodyweight.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of senior cats with a tendency to gain weight. Vitality complex This formula contains a specific balance of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. Ideal bodyweight ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance contains a moderate calorie content to help maintain your cat's ideal bodyweight. Antioxidant complex This formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. S/O index This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance dry food is also available. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

