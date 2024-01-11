Mature Consult Balance

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - For neutered mature cats or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 7 years old

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

10kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY COMPLEX

This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help to support vitality.

HIGH FIBRE

Contains fibres selected for their satiating effect that promote the feeling of fullness.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANINÂ® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Mature Consult Balance ROYAL CANINÂ® Mature Consult Balance is specifically formulated to help support senior cats with a tendency to gain weight. Vitality complex This formula contains a specific balance of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. Appetite regulation This formula contains a high level of soluble and insoluble fibres to help regulate your cat's appetite and encourage a feeling of fullness after meals. Antioxidant complex This formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. Urinary health This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Mature Consult Balance is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

