Mobility
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for adult cats
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Mobility support
Scientifically proven to support mobility in cats*. *Lascelles et al. (2010)
Joint complex
New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel extract and high EPA+DHA content to help support healthy joint function.
Antioxidant complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
S/O index
This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|59
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|65
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4.5
|70
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|5
|76
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|91
|1
|76
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|7
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|5/8
|7.5
|101
|1
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|8
|106
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|8.5
|110
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|9
|115
|1+2/8
|96
|1
|77
|6/8
|9.5
|120
|1+2/8
|100
|1
|80
|7/8
|10
|124
|1+2/8
|103
|1+1/8
|83
|7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Mobility is a dry kibble diet that is specially formulated to help support healthy joint function in adult cats. ROYAL CANIN® Mobility is formulated with specific nutrients, including New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel and Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA+DHA), which help to support healthy joint function. ROYAL CANIN® Mobility is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants to support your cat's general wellbeing, while also helping to neutralise free radicals. Ageing cats may require additional support for healthy kidney function. In order to further support adult and ageing cats, this diet provides a moderate phosphorus level to support kidney function. ROYAL CANIN® Mobility Veterinary diets are specially formulated to support healthy joint function in adult cats. Each of our unique formulas contain specific nutrients to provide your cat with a complete and balanced diet.