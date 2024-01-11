Neutered Maintenance Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANINÂ® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Neutered Maintenance ROYAL CANINÂ® Neutered Maintenance is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help maintain a healthy body mass in neutered cats. Lean body mass This formula has a high protein content to help support and maintain your cat's lean body mass. Digestive health ROYAL CANINÂ® Neutered Maintenance is formulated with prebiotics to help support healthy digestion. Urinary health This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount,'Â¯especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, a similar dry food product called ROYAL CANINÂ® Neutered Satiety Balance is also available. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

