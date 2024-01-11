PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANINÂ® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Neutered Satiety Balance ROYAL CANINÂ® Neutered Satiety Balance is specifically formulated to help support the nutritional needs of neutered cats. Appetite regulation This formula contains a high level of both soluble and insoluble fibres to help regulate your cat's appetite, by helping to create a sense of fullness after eating. Optimal bodyweight Thanks to its moderate fat and calorie content, as well as a specially adapted protein level, ROYAL CANINÂ® Neutered Satiety Balance helps maintain your cat's ideal body weight. Urinary health This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, mixed feeding is available with a wet product called ROYAL CANINÂ® Neutered Balance Thin Slices in Gravy. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

