Multifunction Renal + Hypoallergenic

Multifunction Renal + Hypoallergenic

Dry food for Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

2kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function.

ADAPTED ENERGY

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help support a reduced appetite.

HYDROLYSED PROTEIN

Hydrolysed soya protein isolate with a low molecular weight for very low allergenicity.

SKIN BARRIER

A specially formulated complex of nutrients to support the skin’s natural protective barrier role and for optimal skin health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025