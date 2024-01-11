Renal Liquid Cat

Parnuts Statement

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL LIQUID is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated for the support of renal function in case of chronic or temporary renal insufficiency. Low level of phosphorus and restricted level of protein but of high quality. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed RENAL liquid initially up to 6 months for the support of renal function in case of chronic renal insufficiency and for 2 to 4 weeks for the support of renal function in case of temporary renal insufficiency.