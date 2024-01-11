Renal Liquid Cat
Liquid food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
Adapted energy
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml / day)
|Cat weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml / day)
|2
|109
|5
|217
|2.5
|129
|6
|248
|3
|148
|7
|279
|3.5
|166
|8
|308
|4
|183
|9
|337
|4.5
|200
|10
|364
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid is a nutritionally complete liquid formula designed for tube-feeding cats with renal insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid is formulated with high quality proteins and a restricted phosphorus content to help support kidney function. Enriched with EPA, DHA, and a synergistic antioxidant complex, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid also helps to neutralise free radicals. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid has a high energy density, meeting your cat’s daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume. Thanks to its adapted viscosity, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid is ideal for easy tube feeding, regardless of the tube size.