PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special is a dry kibble diet that is formulated to nutritionally support adult cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Kidney disorders can be common in cats, particularly older cats. Your cat's diet can play an important role in supporting this condition and providing nutrition that helps to maintain their overall health and wellbeing. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special has its own distinct shape, size, and texture, as well as a unique aroma. Thanks to its specific aromatic profile and dedicated kibble shape, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special helps to stimulate your cat's appetite in cases of food aversion. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special is specially formulated with a moderate, high-quality protein content and a low phosphorus content to help support renal function. To help support your cat in cases of a reduced appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special contains an adapted energy content to reduce the volume of their meals. Attracting your cat to their food bowl can be difficult in cases of food aversion. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food in three different formulations: fish, beef, and chicken. With a variety of formulations, aromas and textures, it's easier for you to help stimulate and support your cat's varying appetite. If your cat enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your cat. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary diets for cats are formulated to support cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your cat with a complete and balanced diet.

