Renal With Beef Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal with Beef is a wet food diet nutritionally tailored to help support adult cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Kidney disorders are a common health issue for cats, especially older cats. The diet you give your cat should contain specific nutrients that help to support kidney function. When cats' kidneys are not functioning efficiently, that often means that phosphorus cannot effectively be removed from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Renal with Beef is formulated with moderate protein and a low phosphorus content to help support kidney function. ROYAL CANIN® Renal with Beef is specially formulated with an adapted energy content to help reduce meal volume and support your cat's reduced appetite. ROYAL CANIN® Renal with Beef has a specific aromatic profile in order to help stimulate your cat's reduced appetite and help to overcome food aversions. To appeal to your cat's appetite, this food contains thin slices in gravy. Attracting your cat to their food bowl can be difficult in cases of food aversion. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal wet also comes in two alternative formulations: fish and chicken. It is also available as dry food with crunchy, tailor-made kibble. The variety of formulations, textures and aroma profiles means it's easier for you to help stimulate and support your cat's varying appetite. If your cat enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your cat. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary Diets for cats are formulated to help support kidney function in cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your cat with a complete and balanced diet.

