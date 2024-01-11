Satiety Weight Management Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

A complete and balanced diet that supports safe weight loss is key for overweight or obese cats. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Weight Management in Gravy is specifically formulated with your overweight cat's nutritional needs in mind. Thanks to an adapted macronutrient profile, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Weight Management in Gravy not only helps to support healthy and safe weight loss, it also to helps your cat avoid weight regain. It is common for overweight cats to beg for more food between mealtimes. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Weight Management in Gravy is formulated with an exclusive nutritional profile to help your cat feel satisfied between meals, making begging behaviours less likely. During weight loss, it is important that cats maintain a healthy muscle mass. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Weight Management in Gravy is specially formulated with a high protein content to support the maintenance of your cat's lean muscle mass. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional and that the prescribed feeding amounts are accurately followed. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Weight Management is also available as dry kibble diet. If you're considering mixed feeding, follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Weight Management in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

