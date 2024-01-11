PRODUCT DETAILS

For overweight and obese cats, to achieve healthy weight loss a specifically tailored complete and balanced diet is recommended to support optimal health and wellbeing. Available in 1.5kg, 3.5kg and 6kg bags, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Weight Management is specially tailored with the nutritional needs of overweight cats in mind. This exclusive formula contains an adapted macronutrient profile that supports safe weight loss while also helping your cat avoid weight regain. Overweight cats have a tendency to beg for more food in-between normal meals. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Weight Management contains a high level of natural fibre, to help to keep your cat satisfied between mealtimes. During weight loss, it's important to help your cat maintain muscle mass. For that very reason, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Weight Management contains a high protein content to support the maintenance of healthy muscle mass and ideal body condition in your cat. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional and that prescribed feeding rations are accurately followed. This is why we recommend weighing daily feed amounts on digital kitchen scales To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Weight Management is also available as wet food as thin slices in gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Weight Management, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

