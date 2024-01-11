PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is specially formulated with your cat’s nutritional needs in mind, containing a limited number of very high quality protein and carbohydrate sources while providing complete nutrition and is available in both 1.5kg and 3.5kg bags. Thanks to the specially formulated complex of nutrients, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control helps to support the skins natural barrier function and skin health. EPA and DHA are part of this product’s exclusive nutrient complex. These Omega-3 fatty acids contribute to your cat’s skin health, as well as supporting a healthy digestive system. Your cat’s digestive system is further supported by the inclusion of highly digestible proteins and starches in ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control. The blend of fibres and prebiotics help to maintain a healthy digestive system for optimal digestive security. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. This product is not suitable for kittens or for cats who are pregnant or lactating. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available as wet food in a delicious gravy. If you’re considering mixed feeding, be sure to follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

