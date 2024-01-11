Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control (Chicken & Rice, thin slices in gravy) is specially formulated with your cat’s nutritional needs in mind and is available in boxes of 12x 85g pouches. ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control (Chicken & Rice, thin slices in gravy) contains a limited number of very high quality protein and carbohydrate sources. Thanks to this formulation which includes a specific nutrient complex, this food helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your cat’s skin. What’s more, the inclusion of specific Omega-3 long chain fatty acids – known as EPA and DHA – in this product helps to support your cat’s skin and digestive health. To further support your cat’s digestive health, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is formulated with highly digestible starches and proteins, as well as a specific blend of fibres that include prebiotics to support a balanced digestive system. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. This product is not suitable for kittens or for cats who are pregnant or lactating. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available as dry food, with a highly palatable kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, be sure to follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

