PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is specially formulated with your cat’s nutritional needs in mind and is available in both 1.5kg and 3.5kg bags. Formulated with a special complex of nutrients, ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat helps to support the natural barrier role of your cat’s skin. Omega-3 fatty acids are included in ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat. These specific key nutrients help to support healthy skin and contribute towards maintaining a shiny coat in cats with sensitive skin. ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat also helps your cat maintain a lean body mass for optimal health. This product is suitable for young and adult neutered cats up to 7 years of age who have sensitive skin. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is also available as wet food, pouches of thin slices in gravy. If you’re considering mixed feeding, be sure to follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

