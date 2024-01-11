PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat (thin slices in gravy) is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your cat in mind and is available in boxes of 12x 85g pouches. Your cat’s skin has a natural protective barrier role that ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat (thin slices in gravy) helps to support, thanks to the specific nutrient complex it contains. ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat (thin slices in gravy) contains Omega-3 fatty acids known as EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support healthy skin and a shiny coat in cats with sensitive skin. To help neutralise free radicals, ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat (thin slices in gravy) contains a synergistic complex of antioxidants. This product is suitable for young and adult neutered cats up to 7 years of age who have sensitive skin. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is also available as dry food with palatable kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, be sure to follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

