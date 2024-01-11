URINARY S/O & BLADDER COMFORT WET
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, fish and fish derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, milk and milk derivatives (hydrolysed milk protein: 0.03%), yeasts.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 50 IU, Taurine: 1 g, Iron (3b103): 4 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.21 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 1.4 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1.2 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 12 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.4 g
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 8.0% - Crude fibre: 1.2% - Fat content: 3.3% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Moisture: 81.5% - Phosphorus: 0.13% - Calcium: 0.15% - Sodium: 0.28% - Magnesium: 0.01% - Potassium: 0.15% - Chloride: 0.40% - Sulphur: 0.19% - L-tryptophan: 1.0 g/kg - Metabolisable energy: 754 kcal/kg
ROYAL CANIN® MULTIFUNCTION URINARY S/O + BLADDER COMFORT morsels in gravy is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated for the dissolution of struvite stones and the reduction of struvite stone recurrence, and for feline lower urinary tract disease. Urine undersaturating or metastabilising properties for struvite and/or urine acidifying properties. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed this diet for 5 to 12 weeks for the dissolution of struvite stones and initially up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence.