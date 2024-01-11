URINARY S/O & BLADDER COMFORT WET

Parnuts Statement

ROYAL CANIN® MULTIFUNCTION URINARY S/O + BLADDER COMFORT morsels in gravy is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated for the dissolution of struvite stones and the reduction of struvite stone recurrence, and for feline lower urinary tract disease. Urine undersaturating or metastabilising properties for struvite and/or urine acidifying properties. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed this diet for 5 to 12 weeks for the dissolution of struvite stones and initially up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence.