For adult cats with a lower urinary tract infection or other urinary health concerns, a specially formulated diet can help to soothe discomfort and support good bladder and urinary tract health. Available in boxes of 12x 85g pouches , ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Loaf is specifically tailored with the needs of cats with urinary concerns in mind. A diet that is high in moisture helps your cat to produce urine more regularly, the urine is also much more diluted. Diluted urine makes it less likely for struvite or calcium oxalate stones to form. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Loaf is developed with an increased moisture content to help support optimal urinary health in your cat. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Loaf also helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones. Struvite is a harmful mineral that can form in your cat's bladder when urinary health is not adequately supported. Thanks to the incorporation of Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Loaf helps to lower the concentration of ions that contribute to the formation of harmful crystals. If your cat is overweight or prone to weight gain, consider offering them ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy that contains all of the benefits of their counterpart, just with fewer calories. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to the individual preferences of each cat, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O is also available in a delicious gravy, or as dry food with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Loaf, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

