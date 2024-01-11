Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie Morsels In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

If your cat has urinary issues, switching to a precisely tailored and nutritionally balanced diet can help to support and maintain a healthy bladder and urinary tract. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of cats with urinary sensitivities in mind. This food is available in boxes of 12x 85g pouches. This food helps to dilute your cat's urine, making it less likely for struvite and harmful calcium oxalate stones to form. What's more, the nutrients included in this exclusive formula help to dissolve all types of existing struvite stones. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy is developed with Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology. The tailored complex of nutrients in this food helps to lower the concentration of ions that play a part in the formation of urinary stones and crystals. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy's reduced calorie content helps your cat to maintain an ideal weight for optimal wellbeing. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to the individual preferences of each cat, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is also available as dry food with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

