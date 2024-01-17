Bichon Frise
Intelligent, vivacious and rather energetic, the Bichon Frise is a fantastic addition to any family.
About the Bichon Frise
Bichon Frises have all the physical and behavioural qualities of the ideal companion dog, not least a great willingness to share their affections.
They have become a very popular companion dog throughout the globe. Bichon Frises are lively little dogs with expressive eyes and a happy-go-lucky, playful character.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Confident / Quiet / Sociable / Adaptable / Loving / Loyal
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Garden not essential
Needs moderate training
