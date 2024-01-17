French Pointing Dog - Pyrenean type
Pyrenean types are more spirited, impetuous and faster on the ground than Gascogne-types, and they know just how to conserve energy so they do not use it up too soon.
About the French Pointing Dog - Pyrenean type
The French Pointing Dog is a native of the southern Pyrenean. As a highly adaptable breed it has found a home with hunters from other parts of France, as well as abroad.
French Pointing Dog - Pyrenean type has the same general characteristics as the Gascogne type, only smaller and lighter. These hardy dogs, adequately muscled but without heaviness.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Intelligent / Quiet / Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of exercise
