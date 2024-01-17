Field Spaniel
They are well known for being exceptionally relaxed, active, sensitive and independent, but they express their love of life in close, regular contact with their owner.
About the Field Spaniel
These natural retrievers with a very good nose pull out all the stops, even on difficult terrain, making the most of their intelligence and versatility.
Field Spaniels love wide open spaces, so urban life is not for them, but they are wonderful companions in the countryside. They are also ideal hunting dogs, with great flushing and retrieving skills.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Even-tempered / Lively / Calm / Reserved / Independent
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great family dog
