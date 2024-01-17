Frisian Water Dog

The curly hair that covers their ears is thick close to the base, gradually becoming shorter toward the bottom. Looking at the ears is an easy way to assess the dog’s pure-bred status.
Frisian water dog adult black and white

About the Frisian Water Dog

Frisian Water Dogs are quiet, strong-willed animals that are aloof with strangers, making them ideal guard dogs. These powerful water dogs are suited to various disciplines.

They specialise in otters in marshland, but prove just as good trapping moles and other pests in gardens. As a result of their temperament, they prefer to deter rather than act. Most Frisian Water Dogs are found in their homeland, although some nowadays live in the United States and other parts of Europe.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: The Netherlands
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Alert / Confident / Friendly / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Even-tempered / Resilient

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
Needs an experienced owner
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page