Gordon Setter
Gordon Setters are intelligent, able and dignified dogs that are bold, sociable, gentle-natured and calm.
About the Gordon Setter
This breed is a real field hunter. Handsome, calm and intelligent dogs with a thoughtful expression and even temper, Gordon Setters are extremely loyal to their families.
Given the breed’s hunting background, the Gordon requires a lot of exercise and is never happier than when playing fetch or learning new tricks.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Intelligent / Confident / Loving / Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs little training
Needs a lot of physical and mental exercise
